Last updated: Wednesday 6th May

Friday 8th May

3:00pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – ePremier League Invitational Tournament

Saturday 9th May

12:00pm, BBC One – Football Focus

Dan Walker speaks with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Reece Parkinson catches up with Tammy Abraham, a VE Day film from Southampton Football Club, the latest on the Bundesliga, your goals at home and a classic match from the archive.

12:30pm, BBC One – Women’s FA Cup Rewind

Highlights from the best Women’s FA Cup Finals of the last 10 years on the day that should have been the 50th Women’s FA Cup Final, including Chelsea v Arsenal (2018), Manchester City v Birmingham (2017), Chelsea v Birmingham City (2012) and Arsenal v Manchester City (2010)

1:15pm, BBC One Wales & BBC iPlayer – Scrum V: Wales v England 1999

Relive a Five Nations classic, as Graham Henry’s Wales take on England in 1999 at the Welsh adopted home of Wembley. A win for Clive Woodward’s team would see them clinch a Grand Slam in the last ever Five Nations tournament, before it becomes the Six Nations. A win for Wales would hand the title to Scotland.

2:00pm, BBC One – World Cup Rewind

Guy Mowbray goes into the archives to dig out some of the best matches in World Cup history, including England’s unforgettable semi-final against West Germany at Italia ’90. There’s a chance to relive the 1974 final, which pitted West Germany, captained by Franz Beckenbauer, against Johan Cruyff’s Holland. Also featured is a 2010 thriller between Slovakia and Italy, Nigeria’s efforts to upset a star-studded Spain line-up at the 1998 World Cup, and a high-scoring classic from 1986 involving the USSR and Belgium.

4:20pm, BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport online – Formula E Race At Home Challenge

5:00pm, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – ePremier League Invitational Tournament

Live action from the semi-finals and final.

10:20pm, BBC One – Match Of The Day: Top 10: Ballon d’Or winners in the Premier League era

Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer debate the top 10 Ballon d'Or winners in the Premier League era. Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the contenders but will there be unanimous agreement on the number one spot?

11:00pm, BBC One - Match of Their Day

The Match of the Day pundits take control of the running order choosing 3 matches from the archives and revealing some of the stories behind each game to Gary Lineker. This week it's the turn of Philip Neville who won six Premier League titles with Manchester United before moving to Everton and going on to complete more than 500 top-flight appearances. Neville looks back at Manchester United's fierce rivalry with Arsenal, Everton's 4-4 draw with Manchester United from 2012 and a classic Manchester derby from September 2009.

Sunday 10th May

2:05pm, BBC One – Rugby League: Challenge Cup Classics

Mark Chapman looks back through the BBC Sport archive and introduces five fantastic Rugby League Challenge Cup finals that were absolute classics. First up, we go back to a west Yorkshire clash in 1973 as Featherstone took on Bradford.

Fourteen years later, Halifax and St Helens produced one of the closest finals Wembley has ever seen, while yet another Yorkshire club, Sheffield Eagles, were huge underdogs against the mighty Wigan in 1998. Next is another outsider in Hull FC as they faced Leeds in 2005, and finally the Rhinos are in action again as they played a Wigan side boasting the Tomkins brothers – Sam and Joel – at the peak of their powers.

3:00pm, BBC Sport online, Red Button, BBC iPlayer – World Cup 2002 Rewind

Relive in full a classic from Italia 90 as Sir Bobby Robson’s England took on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a thrilling World Cup quarter-final full of goals and drama.

