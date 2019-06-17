The match saw Mo Farah and Usain Bolt go head-to-head as captains of England and the World XI respectively, with both teams boasting a mix of sports stars and celebrities, including Didier Drogba, Eric Cantona, Niall Horan, Katie Chapman, Kem Cetinay and Michael Owen.

F2 Freestlyer Jeremy Lynch scored both of England's goals in normal time, with Bolt and Love Island winner Cetinay bagging for the opposition. Cetinay found the net again in the shootout to bring the match to a close.

The match took place in Chelsea's Stamford Bridge with 39,836 in attendance.

More like this

Advertisement

Soccer Aid is available to watch on ITV Hub