Well, that’s all they’ll be remembered for until the next Olympics anyway, thanks to the outstanding antics of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at Rio’s closing ceremony.

Ok the #ShinzoAbe Super Mario arrival at the #ClosingCeremony was downright spectacular! :') pic.twitter.com/ErQBeoDEbX — Cosmos Darwin (@CosmosDarwin) August 22, 2016

Shooting out of a large green pipe dressed as the Italian plumber, Abe donned his hat to cheering crowds, thus sending social media into a spiral of joy.

Looks like I can cross out "Shinzo Abe coming out of a green pipe as Mario" off my "must see list". #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/wdkxygMgTT — Basith (@aBasithH) August 22, 2016

With his work done, the Japanese PM promptly jumped on a turtle and left the stage. Well, we can dream...