Judd Trump claimed the title in Shanghai to lay down a signal of intent for the season to come. He defeated Shaun Murphy 11-5 in the final.

Reigning world champion Kyren Wilson, world No. 1 Mark Allen and Ronnie O'Sullivan will all feature in Xi'an at the Qujiang E-sports Centre.

Chinese stars Ding Junhui and Zhang Anda will be among the homegrown heroes on display at the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Xi'an Grand Prix 2024.

When is Xi'an Grand Prix 2024?

The Xi'an Grand Prix 2024 starts on Monday 19th August 2024 and runs until Sunday 25th August 2024.

How to watch Xi'an Grand Prix 2024 via live stream

Coverage of the Xi'an Grand Prix 2024 will be extensively shown on Matchroom.live.

You can access Matchroom.live online with a day pass for £1.99, monthly pass for £5.99 or an annual pass for £49.99.

Xi'an Grand Prix 2024 prize money

Winner: £177,000

Runner-up: £76,000

Semi-final: £34,500

Quarter-final: £22,350

Last 16: £14,000

Last 32: £9,400

Last 64: £5,350

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £850,000

