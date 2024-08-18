Xi'an Grand Prix snooker 2024: Schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the Xi'an Grand Prix 2024 via live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Xi'an Grand Prix makes its debut on the World Snooker Tour in late summer, with players from across the globe set to duel for glory in China.
It is the first ranking tournament of the year featuring traditional match lengths, following the short-format Championship League and non-ranking Shanghai Masters.
Judd Trump claimed the title in Shanghai to lay down a signal of intent for the season to come. He defeated Shaun Murphy 11-5 in the final.
Reigning world champion Kyren Wilson, world No. 1 Mark Allen and Ronnie O'Sullivan will all feature in Xi'an at the Qujiang E-sports Centre.
Chinese stars Ding Junhui and Zhang Anda will be among the homegrown heroes on display at the event.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Xi'an Grand Prix 2024.
When is Xi'an Grand Prix 2024?
The Xi'an Grand Prix 2024 starts on Monday 19th August 2024 and runs until Sunday 25th August 2024.
How to watch Xi'an Grand Prix 2024 via live stream
Coverage of the Xi'an Grand Prix 2024 will be extensively shown on Matchroom.live.
You can access Matchroom.live online with a day pass for £1.99, monthly pass for £5.99 or an annual pass for £49.99.
Xi'an Grand Prix 2024 prize money
- Winner: £177,000
- Runner-up: £76,000
- Semi-final: £34,500
- Quarter-final: £22,350
- Last 16: £14,000
- Last 32: £9,400
- Last 64: £5,350
- Highest break: £5,000
- Total: £850,000
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.