A number of high-profile players remain in the hunt, of course, and we're helping you stay on track with all the latest comings and goings at the Crucible over the course of the tournament.

We'll round up all completed matches below with the result from each encounter.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest results from the World Snooker Championship 2025.

World Snooker Championship 2025 results

Results updated upon close of play.

Tuesday 22nd April

To be confirmed.

Monday 21st April

R1: John Higgins [3] 10-7 Joe O'Connor [30]

R1: Mark Allen [8] 10-6 Fan Zhengyi [46]

R1: Zhao Xintong (a) 10-4 Jak Jones [16]

R1: Chris Wakelin [20] 10-8 Neil Robertson [9]

Sunday 20th April

R1: Hossein Vafaei [24] 10-9 Barry Hawkins [11]

R1: Mark J Williams [6] 10-8 Wu Yize [22]

R1: Xiao Guodong [14] 10-4 Matthew Selt [34]

R1: Lei Peifan [39] 10-9 Kyren Wilson [1]

