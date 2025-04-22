World Snooker Championship 2025 results: Scores today
We round up all the latest scores from the Crucible.
The World Snooker Championship 2025 has started in shocking style with a host of upsets scattered throughout the opening round.
Four of the first eight results fell in favour of the lower-ranked player. Reigning champion Kyren Wilson and last year's defeated finalist Jak Jones were both knocked out at the first hurdle.
A number of high-profile players remain in the hunt, of course, and we're helping you stay on track with all the latest comings and goings at the Crucible over the course of the tournament.
We'll round up all completed matches below with the result from each encounter.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest results from the World Snooker Championship 2025.
World Snooker Championship 2025 results
Results updated upon close of play.
Tuesday 22nd April
- To be confirmed.
Monday 21st April
- R1: John Higgins [3] 10-7 Joe O'Connor [30]
- R1: Mark Allen [8] 10-6 Fan Zhengyi [46]
- R1: Zhao Xintong (a) 10-4 Jak Jones [16]
- R1: Chris Wakelin [20] 10-8 Neil Robertson [9]
Sunday 20th April
- R1: Hossein Vafaei [24] 10-9 Barry Hawkins [11]
- R1: Mark J Williams [6] 10-8 Wu Yize [22]
- R1: Xiao Guodong [14] 10-4 Matthew Selt [34]
- R1: Lei Peifan [39] 10-9 Kyren Wilson [1]
