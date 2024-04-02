Brecel has experienced mixed fortunes since his 2023 triumph. He sits No. 37 on the one-year ranking list, and is not favoured to defend his title this year.

Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan are the hot favourites to progress through the rounds, following an exceptional winning year from Trump and sporadic, masterful performances from O'Sullivan across the calendar.

Fans around the globe will be desperate for the season-ending tournament to roll around. The wait is almost over.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the World Snooker Championship 2024.

When is the World Snooker Championship 2024?

The World Snooker Championship 2024 will begin on Saturday 20th April and run until the final on Monday 6th May.

There will be morning, afternoon and evening sessions throughout the span of the beloved two-week competition.

Check out the full schedule below.

World Snooker Championship 2024 schedule

First round: Saturday 20th – Thursday 25th April

Second round: Thursday 25th – Monday 29th April

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 30th April – Wednesday 1st May

Semi-finals: Thursday 2nd – Saturday 4th May

Final: Sunday 5th – Monday 6th May

