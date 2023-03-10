Sheffield will host the showpiece event of the World Snooker Tour once again and Ronnie O'Sullivan will return as reigning champion following his superb victory in 2022.

The World Snooker Championship is creeping into view with an inevitable fortnight of drama to look forward to as the finest players in the world descend on the Crucible.

The Rocket dispatched Judd Trump 18-13 in a commanding performance to secure his seventh title to draw level with Stephen Hendry's marvellous total. One more will see him become the most successful player in World Snooker Championship history.

However, he can expect stern competition from a number of contenders. Mark Allen is enjoying a terrific 2022/23 season, while four-time winner Mark Selby will also be in contention.

Judd Trump triumphed at The Masters in January, while Players Championship winner Shaun Murphy will hope to take his form into the biggest competition of them all.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the World Snooker Championship 2023.

When is the World Snooker Championship 2023?

The World Snooker Championship 2023 will begin on Saturday 15th April and run until the final on Monday 1st May.

There will be morning, afternoon and evening sessions throughout the span of the beloved two-week competition.

Check out the full schedule below for session times and round dates.

World Snooker Championship 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Saturday 15th April

Round 1

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Sunday 16th April

Round 1

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Monday 17th April

Round 1

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Tuesday 18th April

Round 1

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Wednesday 19th April

Round 1

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Thursday 20th April

Round 1 or Round 2

1pm/7pm

Friday 21st April

Round 2

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Saturday 22nd April

Round 2

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Sunday 23rd April

Round 2

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Monday 24th April

Round 2

1pm/7pm

Tuesday 25th April

Quarter-finals

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Wednesday 26th April

Quarter-finals

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Thursday 27th April

Semi-finals

1pm/7pm

Friday 28th April

Semi-finals

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Saturday 29th April

Semi-finals

10am/2:30pm/7pm

Sunday 30th April

Final

1pm/7pm

Monday 1st May

Final

1pm/7pm

