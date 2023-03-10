When is the World Snooker Championship 2023? Dates, times and schedule
Your guide to when the World Snooker Championship 2023 will go ahead, including an initial schedule for the tournament.
The World Snooker Championship is creeping into view with an inevitable fortnight of drama to look forward to as the finest players in the world descend on the Crucible.
Sheffield will host the showpiece event of the World Snooker Tour once again and Ronnie O'Sullivan will return as reigning champion following his superb victory in 2022.
The Rocket dispatched Judd Trump 18-13 in a commanding performance to secure his seventh title to draw level with Stephen Hendry's marvellous total. One more will see him become the most successful player in World Snooker Championship history.
However, he can expect stern competition from a number of contenders. Mark Allen is enjoying a terrific 2022/23 season, while four-time winner Mark Selby will also be in contention.
Judd Trump triumphed at The Masters in January, while Players Championship winner Shaun Murphy will hope to take his form into the biggest competition of them all.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the World Snooker Championship 2023.
When is the World Snooker Championship 2023?
The World Snooker Championship 2023 will begin on Saturday 15th April and run until the final on Monday 1st May.
There will be morning, afternoon and evening sessions throughout the span of the beloved two-week competition.
Check out the full schedule below for session times and round dates.
World Snooker Championship 2023 schedule
All UK time.
Saturday 15th April
Round 1
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Sunday 16th April
Round 1
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Monday 17th April
Round 1
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Tuesday 18th April
Round 1
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Wednesday 19th April
Round 1
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Thursday 20th April
Round 1 or Round 2
1pm/7pm
Friday 21st April
Round 2
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Saturday 22nd April
Round 2
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Sunday 23rd April
Round 2
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Monday 24th April
Round 2
1pm/7pm
Tuesday 25th April
Quarter-finals
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Wednesday 26th April
Quarter-finals
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Thursday 27th April
Semi-finals
1pm/7pm
Friday 28th April
Semi-finals
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Saturday 29th April
Semi-finals
10am/2:30pm/7pm
Sunday 30th April
Final
1pm/7pm
Monday 1st May
Final
1pm/7pm
