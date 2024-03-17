While a lot has transpired since that last event, some things don't change, as proven by the reigning champion from 2019, Judd Trump.

Then aged 29, Trump swept away Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 10-5 in the final to clinch the grand prize and he currently leads the way on the one-year ranking list for 2023/24.

A strong field, including Ronnie O'Sullivan, will compete for a hefty prize pot in China as the season approaches the home stretch.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the World Open 2024.

When is World Open 2024?

The World Open 2024 starts on Monday 18th March 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 24th March 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch World Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show most of their live coverage from 6:30am and 11:30am throughout the tournament, with some fluctuations in timings throughout the week. Check out the World Open order of play for details.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the World Open.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

World Open 2024 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the World Open 2024. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £170,000

Runner-up: £73,000

Losing semi-finalist: £32,500

Losing quarter-finalist: £21,500

Last 16: £14,000

Last 32: £9,000

Last 64: £5,000

Highest break: £5,000

TOTAL: £815,000

