World Open 2024 snooker schedule: Order of play today (Monday 18th March)
We bring you the World Open 2024 snooker schedule.
The World Open is restored to the World Snooker Tour in 2024, with an elite pack of players in contention for glory.
Luca Brecel, Ali Carter and Shaun Murphy are among those entering the fray on the first day.
Mark Selby is also in action today, fresh from his victory in the Championship League final last week.
Judd Trump is the reigning champion of the last edition of the tournament, held in 2019.
The COVID pandemic, and subsequent restrictions, have prevented the tournament from being green lit since then.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the World Open 2024.
World Open 2024 schedule: Order of play
All UK time.
Monday 18th March
From 1:30am (discovery+/Eurosport)
- Q: Luca Brecel v Manasawin Phetmalaikul
- Q: Jordan Brown v Lan Yuhao
- Q: Sanderson Lam v Gong Chenzi
- Q: Wang Xinbo v Wang Xinzhong
- R1: Ali Carter v Louis Heathcote
- R1: Mark Selby v Adam Duffy
- R1: Hossein Vafaei v Graeme Dott
- R1: Robbie Williams v Tom Ford
From 6:30am (discovery+/Eurosport)
- Q: Judd Trump v Rory Thor
- Q: Zhang Anda v Allan Taylor
- R1: Stuart Carrington v David Lilley
- R1: Lukas Kleckers v Dominic Dale
- R1: Robert Milkins v Sam Craigie
- R1: Sean O'Sullivan v Joe Perry
- R1: Si Jiahui v Long Zehuang
- R1: Xu Si v Shaun Murphy
From 11:30am (discovery+/Eurosport)
- Q: Ding Junhui v Zak Surety
- R1: Ishpreet Singh Chadha v Yuan Sijun
- R1: David Grace v Kyren Wilson
- R1: Jak Jones v Ashley Hugill
- R1: Jamie Jones v Ricky Walden
- R1: Jenson Kendrick v Barry Hawkins
- R1: Daniel Wells v Mark Allen
Tuesday 19th March
From 6:30am (discovery+/Eurosport)
- R1: John Higgins v Jackson Page
- R1: Lyu Haotian v Aaron Hill
- R1: Stephen Maguire v Pang Junxu
- R1: Ben Woollaston v Iulian Boiko
- R1: Zhou Yuelong v Wu Yize
From 11:30am (discovery+/Eurosport)
- R1: Cao Yupeng v Noppon Saengkham
- R1: David Gilbert v Fan Zhengyi
- R1: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Michael White
- R1: Neil Robertson v Tian Pengfei
- R1: Matthew Stevens v Ryan Day
How to watch World Open 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the World Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.
Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show most of their live coverage from 6:30am and 11:30am throughout the tournament, with some fluctuations in timings throughout the week. Check out the World Open order of play for details.
discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the World Open.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
