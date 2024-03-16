Mark Selby is also in action today, fresh from his victory in the Championship League final last week.

Judd Trump is the reigning champion of the last edition of the tournament, held in 2019.

The COVID pandemic, and subsequent restrictions, have prevented the tournament from being green lit since then.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the World Open 2024.

World Open 2024 schedule: Order of play

All UK time.

Monday 18th March

From 1:30am (discovery+/Eurosport)

Q: Luca Brecel v Manasawin Phetmalaikul

Q: Jordan Brown v Lan Yuhao

Q: Sanderson Lam v Gong Chenzi

Q: Wang Xinbo v Wang Xinzhong

R1: Ali Carter v Louis Heathcote

R1: Mark Selby v Adam Duffy

R1: Hossein Vafaei v Graeme Dott

R1: Robbie Williams v Tom Ford

From 6:30am (discovery+/Eurosport)

Q: Judd Trump v Rory Thor

Q: Zhang Anda v Allan Taylor

R1: Stuart Carrington v David Lilley

R1: Lukas Kleckers v Dominic Dale

R1: Robert Milkins v Sam Craigie

R1: Sean O'Sullivan v Joe Perry

R1: Si Jiahui v Long Zehuang

R1: Xu Si v Shaun Murphy

From 11:30am (discovery+/Eurosport)

Q: Ding Junhui v Zak Surety

R1: Ishpreet Singh Chadha v Yuan Sijun

R1: David Grace v Kyren Wilson

R1: Jak Jones v Ashley Hugill

R1: Jamie Jones v Ricky Walden

R1: Jenson Kendrick v Barry Hawkins

R1: Daniel Wells v Mark Allen

Tuesday 19th March

From 6:30am (discovery+/Eurosport)

R1: John Higgins v Jackson Page

R1: Lyu Haotian v Aaron Hill

R1: Stephen Maguire v Pang Junxu

R1: Ben Woollaston v Iulian Boiko

R1: Zhou Yuelong v Wu Yize

From 11:30am (discovery+/Eurosport)

R1: Cao Yupeng v Noppon Saengkham

R1: David Gilbert v Fan Zhengyi

R1: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Michael White

R1: Neil Robertson v Tian Pengfei

R1: Matthew Stevens v Ryan Day

How to watch World Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show most of their live coverage from 6:30am and 11:30am throughout the tournament, with some fluctuations in timings throughout the week. Check out the World Open order of play for details.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the World Open.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

