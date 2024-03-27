Steve Davis and Allison Fisher won the inaugural edition of the event back in 1991, before it was shelved until 2022.

Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut clinched victory in Milton Keynes and will return to defend their title here.

Mark Allen, Luca Brecel and Judd Trump will be paired with Rebecca Kenna, Reanne Evans and Baipat Siripaporn respectively.

Players will compete by alternate visits, meaning teammates will be at the table until they fail to pot a ball, rather than alternating after every ball played.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the World Mixed Doubles 2024.

When is World Mixed Doubles 2024?

The World Mixed Doubles 2024 starts on Saturday 30th March 2024.

The tournament is completed on the same weekend, culminating with the final on Sunday 31st March 2024.

How to watch World Mixed Doubles 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Mixed Doubles will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

World Mixed Doubles 2024 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the World Mixed Doubles 2024.

We don't have confirmed 2024 figures just yet, but the last edition of the tournament in 2022 offered the following amounts:

Winners: £60,000 (£30,000 per player)

Runners-up: £40,000 (£20,000 per player)

Third place: £20,000 (£10,000 per player)

Fourth place: £20,000 (£10,000 per player)

TOTAL: £140,000

