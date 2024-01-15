World Grand Prix snooker 2024 schedule: Order of play today (Monday 15th January)
We bring you the World Grand Prix 2024 snooker schedule.
The World Grand Prix 2024 has arrived hot on the heels of The Masters, with elite snooker stars in the mix.
Hometown hero Mark Selby is the main attraction on Monday, and will no doubt be backed by a partisan crowd in Leicester.
Judd Trump will open the show with a clash against Jamie Jones, while Lyu Haotian faces Chris Wakelin.
Ronnie O'Sullivan was crowned Masters champion at Ally Pally on Sunday, and is currently listed to feature at the Morningside Arena this week.
Reigning World Grand Prix champion Mark Allen will be keen to put his Masters semi-final defeat against Ali Carter behind him to focus on defending his title this week.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the World Grand Prix 2024.
World Grand Prix 2024 schedule: Order of play
All UK time.
Monday 15th January
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
R1: Judd Trump v Jamie Jones
R1: Lyu Haotian v Chris Wakelin
From 8pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
R1: Mark Selby v Yuan Sijun
R1: Hossein Vafaei v Matt Selt
Tuesday 16th January
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
R1: John Higgins v Shaun Murphy
R1: Zhou Yuelong v Stephen Maguire
From 3pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
R1: Ali Carter v Wu Yize
R1: Gary Wilson v David Gilbert
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
R1: Mark Williams v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
R1: Tom Ford v Jordan Brown
From 8pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
R1: Barry Hawkins v Cao Yupeng
R1: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Pang Junxu
Wednesday 17th January
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
R1: Noppon Saengkham v Xiao Guodong
R1: Ding Junhui v Ricky Walden
From 3pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
R1: Zhang Anda v Dominic Dale
R1: Mark Allen v Jack Lisowski
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC
Thursday 18th January
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC
Friday 19th January
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC
Saturday 20th January
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC
Sunday 21st January
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC
How to watch World Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the World Grand Prix will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.
The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.
The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.
