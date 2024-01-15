Judd Trump will open the show with a clash against Jamie Jones, while Lyu Haotian faces Chris Wakelin.

Ronnie O'Sullivan was crowned Masters champion at Ally Pally on Sunday, and is currently listed to feature at the Morningside Arena this week.

Reigning World Grand Prix champion Mark Allen will be keen to put his Masters semi-final defeat against Ali Carter behind him to focus on defending his title this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the World Grand Prix 2024.

World Grand Prix 2024 schedule: Order of play

All UK time.

Monday 15th January

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

R1: Judd Trump v Jamie Jones

R1: Lyu Haotian v Chris Wakelin

From 8pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

R1: Mark Selby v Yuan Sijun

R1: Hossein Vafaei v Matt Selt

Tuesday 16th January

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

R1: John Higgins v Shaun Murphy

R1: Zhou Yuelong v Stephen Maguire

From 3pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

R1: Ali Carter v Wu Yize

R1: Gary Wilson v David Gilbert

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

R1: Mark Williams v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

R1: Tom Ford v Jordan Brown

From 8pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

R1: Barry Hawkins v Cao Yupeng

R1: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Pang Junxu

Wednesday 17th January

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

R1: Noppon Saengkham v Xiao Guodong

R1: Ding Junhui v Ricky Walden

From 3pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

R1: Zhang Anda v Dominic Dale

R1: Mark Allen v Jack Lisowski

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC

Thursday 18th January

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC

Friday 19th January

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC

Saturday 20th January

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC

Sunday 21st January

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC

How to watch World Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Grand Prix will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

