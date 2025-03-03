World Grand Prix snooker on TV 2025: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the World Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The World Grand Prix is the final World Snooker Tour event outside of the UK in the 2024/25 season.
Players will have one eye ahead on the classic treble of the Players Championship, Tour Championship and the all-important World Championship to wrap up this spring.
Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from the World Grand Prix citing "medical reasons" and will not feature at the table again until the World Championship at The Crucible in Sheffield.
Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson, Xiao Guodong, Mark Selby and Mark Williams lead the pack heading into the World Grand Prix.
O'Sullivan defeated world No. 1 Judd Trump in last season's final in Hong Kong, while Shaun Murphy recorded the highest break of 145.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the World Grand Prix 2025.
When is the World Grand Prix 2025?
The World Grand Prix 2025 starts on Tuesday 4th March 2025 and runs until Sunday 9th March 2025.
TV coverage starts at 5am UK time into an evening session starting at 11:30am.
How to watch the World Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the World Grand Prix 2025 will be live on TNT Sports and discovery+ Premium throughout the course of the week.
The World Grand Prix 2025 is available with the discovery+ Premium monthly pass for £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.