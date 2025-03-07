Neil Robertson takes on Masters champion Shaun Murphy in the opening match of the final four.

Fans across the world will tune in to see how the cream of the crop fare as the season enters the final stretch.

RadioTimes.com brings you the World Grand Prix 2025 daily order of play.

World Grand Prix 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on TNT Sports and discovery+ unless specified.

Saturday 8th March

Semi-finals

From 5am

Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy

From 11:30am

Stuart Bingham v Judd Trump

Sunday 9th March

Final

From 5am and 11:30am

TBC v TBC

Last 32: Tuesday 4th – Wednesday 5th March

Last 16: Thursday 6th March

Quarter-finals: Friday 7th March

Semi-finals: Saturday 8th March

Final: Sunday 9th March

How to watch World Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Grand Prix 2025 will be live on TNT Sports and discovery+ Premium throughout the course of the week.

The World Grand Prix 2025 is available with the discovery+ Premium monthly pass for £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

