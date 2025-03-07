World Grand Prix 2025 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Saturday 8th March)
Your daily guide to the World Grand Prix 2025, including order of play and full schedule.
The World Grand Prix boasts a terrific line-up of talents for the last tournament away from British soil in the 2024/25 season.
World No. 1 Judd Trump has made the semi-finals and will face Stuart Bingham for a place in the showpiece match after they defeated Hossein Vafaei and Mark Selby respectively.
Neil Robertson takes on Masters champion Shaun Murphy in the opening match of the final four.
Fans across the world will tune in to see how the cream of the crop fare as the season enters the final stretch.
RadioTimes.com brings you the World Grand Prix 2025 daily order of play.
World Grand Prix 2025 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on TNT Sports and discovery+ unless specified.
Saturday 8th March
Semi-finals
From 5am
- Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy
From 11:30am
- Stuart Bingham v Judd Trump
Sunday 9th March
Final
From 5am and 11:30am
- TBC v TBC
World Grand Prix 2025 round dates
- Last 32: Tuesday 4th – Wednesday 5th March
- Last 16: Thursday 6th March
- Quarter-finals: Friday 7th March
- Semi-finals: Saturday 8th March
- Final: Sunday 9th March
How to watch World Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the World Grand Prix 2025 will be live on TNT Sports and discovery+ Premium throughout the course of the week.
The World Grand Prix 2025 is available with the discovery+ Premium monthly pass for £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.