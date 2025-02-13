Reigning champion Gary Wilson and Masters champion Shaun Murphy were eliminated at the first hurdle in 2025.

Kyren Wilson, Mark Allen and Mark Williams all fell in a catastrophic Round 2 for the elite pack, while Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan are absent from the tournament.

The latter stages feel relatively depleted of superstar names, but the competition will remain ferocious as a cast of dark horses hunt down the Ray Reardon Trophy.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Welsh Open 2025.

When is the Welsh Open 2025?

The Welsh Open 2025 started on Monday 10th February and runs until Sunday 16th February 2025.

TV coverage starts at 10am into an evening session starting at 7pm.

How to watch the Welsh Open 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Welsh Open 2025 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Welsh Open 2025 is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.