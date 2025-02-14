Welsh Open 2025 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Friday 14th February)
Your daily guide to the Welsh Open 2025, including order of play and full schedule.
The Welsh Open has entered the quarter-finals with just three top-10 seeds left in the draw.
Mark Selby, Luca Brecel and Ali Carter will all compete throughout the day, with the former up against John Higgins first on the slate.
Brecel will face Jackson Page, before the evening session will settle the semi-final line-up.
Reigning champion Gary Wilson, world champion Kyren Wilson and Masters champion Shaun Murphy are among the star names eliminated from proceedings.
Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan were absent from the competition.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Welsh Open 2025 daily order of play.
Welsh Open 2025 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.
Friday 14th February
Quarter-finals
From 12pm
- Mark Selby v John Higgins
- Jackson Page v Luca Brecel
From 7:00pm
- Jack Lisowski v Stephen Maguire
- Ali Carter v Joe O'Connor
Welsh Open 2025 round dates
- Last 64: Monday 10th - Tuesday 11th February
- Last 32: Wednesday 12th February
- Last 16: Thursday 13th February
- Quarter-finals: Friday 14th February
- Semi-finals: Saturday 15th February
- Final: Sunday 16th February
How to watch Welsh Open 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Welsh Open 2025 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The Welsh Open 2025 is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.