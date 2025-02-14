Brecel will face Jackson Page, before the evening session will settle the semi-final line-up.

Reigning champion Gary Wilson, world champion Kyren Wilson and Masters champion Shaun Murphy are among the star names eliminated from proceedings.

Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan were absent from the competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Welsh Open 2025 daily order of play.

Welsh Open 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.

Friday 14th February

Quarter-finals

From 12pm

Mark Selby v John Higgins

Jackson Page v Luca Brecel

From 7:00pm

Jack Lisowski v Stephen Maguire

Ali Carter v Joe O'Connor

Last 64: Monday 10th - Tuesday 11th February

Last 32: Wednesday 12th February

Last 16: Thursday 13th February

Quarter-finals: Friday 14th February

Semi-finals: Saturday 15th February

Final: Sunday 16th February

How to watch Welsh Open 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Welsh Open 2025 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Welsh Open 2025 is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

