How to watch Welsh Open snooker 2023: TV channel, live stream and schedule
Your complete guide to how to watch the Welsh Open snooker 2023 on TV and live stream, including full schedule and broadcast details.
The Welsh Open is under way with a host of big names involved in the second round, including home favourite Mark Williams.
The last 10 tournaments on the World Snooker Tour have been won by Englishmen or Northern Irish star Mark Allen, but there are high hopes for a homegrown champion this week.
Williams is among the favourites, though British Open champion Ryan Day has already bowed out of the competition.
One of the great stories of the week so far has involved 16-year-old Welsh amateur Liam Davies, who struck back from 3-1 down to defeat world No.32 Noppon Saengkham in a firecracker showdown in Llandudno.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the tournament, including times and schedule.
How to watch Welsh Open snooker 2023 on TV and live stream
Coverage of Welsh Open snooker 2023 is exclusively available live on BBC TV and online platforms.
BBC Two Wales will show all of the coverage live. The Welsh Open will not be available on BBC Two in England, Northern Ireland or Scotland.
All of the action is also available to stream via BBC iPlayer so you can keep track of the action on the move via a range of devices.
Welsh Open snooker 2023 schedule
Check out our guide for the full Welsh Open schedule and order of play, including provisional times for later rounds.
Tuesday 14th February
Round 2
BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1pm-4pm and 7pm-11pm
Highlights: 11:15pm
Wednesday 15th February
Round 3
BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1pm-4pm and 7pm-11pm
Highlights: 11:15pm
Thursday 16th February
Round 4
BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1pm-4pm and 7pm-11pm
Highlights: 11:15pm
Friday 17th February
Quarter-finals (best of nine frames)
BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1pm-4pm and 7pm-11pm
Highlights: 11:05pm
Saturday 18th February
Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)
BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1:15pm-4:30pm and 7pm-10pm
Sunday 19th February
Final (best of 17 frames)
BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1pm-4:30pm and 7pm-10pm
When is Welsh Open snooker 2023?
Welsh Open snooker 2023 started on Monday 13th February 2023.
The final takes place on Sunday 19th February 2023.
Welsh Open snooker 2023 prize money
There's a prize pot on offer for the Welsh Open. Here's the full rundown:
- Winner: £80,000
- Runner-up: £35,000
- Semi-finals: £17,500
- Quarter-finals: £11,000
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £4,500
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
- Total: £427,000
