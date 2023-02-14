The last 10 tournaments on the World Snooker Tour have been won by Englishmen or Northern Irish star Mark Allen, but there are high hopes for a homegrown champion this week.

The Welsh Open is under way with a host of big names involved in the second round, including home favourite Mark Williams.

Williams is among the favourites, though British Open champion Ryan Day has already bowed out of the competition.

One of the great stories of the week so far has involved 16-year-old Welsh amateur Liam Davies, who struck back from 3-1 down to defeat world No.32 Noppon Saengkham in a firecracker showdown in Llandudno.

How to watch Welsh Open snooker 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of Welsh Open snooker 2023 is exclusively available live on BBC TV and online platforms.

BBC Two Wales will show all of the coverage live. The Welsh Open will not be available on BBC Two in England, Northern Ireland or Scotland.

All of the action is also available to stream via BBC iPlayer so you can keep track of the action on the move via a range of devices.

Welsh Open snooker 2023 schedule

Check out our guide for the full Welsh Open schedule and order of play, including provisional times for later rounds.

Tuesday 14th February

Round 2

BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1pm-4pm and 7pm-11pm

Highlights: 11:15pm

Wednesday 15th February

Round 3

BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1pm-4pm and 7pm-11pm

Highlights: 11:15pm

Thursday 16th February

Round 4

BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1pm-4pm and 7pm-11pm

Highlights: 11:15pm

Friday 17th February

Quarter-finals (best of nine frames)

BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1pm-4pm and 7pm-11pm

Highlights: 11:05pm

Saturday 18th February

Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)

BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1:15pm-4:30pm and 7pm-10pm

Sunday 19th February

Final (best of 17 frames)

BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales: 1pm-4:30pm and 7pm-10pm

When is Welsh Open snooker 2023?

Welsh Open snooker 2023 started on Monday 13th February 2023.

The final takes place on Sunday 19th February 2023.

Welsh Open snooker 2023 prize money

There's a prize pot on offer for the Welsh Open. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-finals: £17,500

Quarter-finals: £11,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,500

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £427,000

