Xintong – who won the tournament in 2021 – returns to the table as an amateur, but is among the favourites to win the title.

O'Sullivan has won just one ranking tournament – the World Grand Prix – since he hoisted the UK Championship trophy last year.

Fans across the world will be keen to see whether The Rocket can rediscover his top form going into the tournament at the York Barbican.

UK Championship 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+. Specific BBC channels specified below.

Saturday 23rd November

Round 1

From 1pm (BBC One)

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Barry Hawkins

Shaun Murphy v Zhao Xintong

From 7pm (BBC Four)

Xiao Guodong v David Gilbert

Ding Junhui v Robert Milkins

Sunday 24th November

Round 1

From 1pm (BBC Two)

Ali Carter v Ryan Day

Mark Allen v Jackson Page

From 7pm (BBC Four)

Mark Selby v Jack Lisowski

Si Jiahui v Wu Yize

Monday 25th November

Round 1

From 1pm (BBC Two)

Chris Wakelin v Matthew Selt

Kyren Wilson v Stephen Maguire

From 7pm (BBC Four)

Luca Brecel v Jak Jones

Gary Wilson v Michael Holt

Tuesday 26th November

Round 1

From 1pm (BBC Two)

Judd Trump v Neil Robertson

John Higgins v He Guoqiang

From 7pm (BBC Four)

Zhang Anda v Lei Peifan

Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

Last 32: Saturday 23rd/Tuesday 26th November

Last 16: Wednesday 27th/Thursday 28th November

Quarter-finals: Friday 29th November

Semi-finals: Saturday 30th November

Final: Sunday 1st December

How to watch UK Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the UK Championship 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week, as well as BBC.

The UK Championship is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

BBC will show coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four. Specific details will be highlighted in the order of play above.

