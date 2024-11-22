UK Championship 2024 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Saturday 23rd November)
Your daily guide to the UK Championship 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The UK Championship goes ahead with the finest stars in the game aiming to land the first Triple Crown title of the 2024/25 season.
Ronnie O'Sullivan kicks off the tournament in style against Barry Hawkins before Shaun Murphy faces Zhao Xintong, who returns to the sport following a 20-month suspension for his involvement in a match-fixing investigation.
Xintong – who won the tournament in 2021 – returns to the table as an amateur, but is among the favourites to win the title.
O'Sullivan has won just one ranking tournament – the World Grand Prix – since he hoisted the UK Championship trophy last year.
Fans across the world will be keen to see whether The Rocket can rediscover his top form going into the tournament at the York Barbican.
UK Championship 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+. Specific BBC channels specified below.
Saturday 23rd November
Round 1
From 1pm (BBC One)
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Barry Hawkins
- Shaun Murphy v Zhao Xintong
From 7pm (BBC Four)
- Xiao Guodong v David Gilbert
- Ding Junhui v Robert Milkins
Sunday 24th November
Round 1
From 1pm (BBC Two)
- Ali Carter v Ryan Day
- Mark Allen v Jackson Page
From 7pm (BBC Four)
- Mark Selby v Jack Lisowski
- Si Jiahui v Wu Yize
Monday 25th November
Round 1
From 1pm (BBC Two)
- Chris Wakelin v Matthew Selt
- Kyren Wilson v Stephen Maguire
From 7pm (BBC Four)
- Luca Brecel v Jak Jones
- Gary Wilson v Michael Holt
Tuesday 26th November
Round 1
From 1pm (BBC Two)
- Judd Trump v Neil Robertson
- John Higgins v He Guoqiang
From 7pm (BBC Four)
- Zhang Anda v Lei Peifan
- Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham
UK Championship Snooker Masters 2024 round dates
- Last 32: Saturday 23rd/Tuesday 26th November
- Last 16: Wednesday 27th/Thursday 28th November
- Quarter-finals: Friday 29th November
- Semi-finals: Saturday 30th November
- Final: Sunday 1st December
How to watch UK Championship 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the UK Championship 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week, as well as BBC.
The UK Championship is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
BBC will show coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four. Specific details will be highlighted in the order of play above.
