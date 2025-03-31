Tour Championship 2025 snooker prize money confirmed
The Tour Championship is the ultimate warm-up for the World Snooker Championship.
The eventual victor will play a minimum of three matches and a maximum of four to hoist the trophy, but they all come against elite opposition from the top 12 on the one-year ranking list.
These in-form superstars of the game will split a healthy prize pot of £500,000 between them by the end of the week, with the winner set to carve a healthy wedge from that total.
Judd Trump has topped the one-year list with over £1 million earned in prize money from ranking events alone.
Reigning world champion Kyren Wilson boasts just short of £700k, while the defending champion of this competition, Mark Williams, has earned almost £300k for his exploits this season, excluding non-ranking events.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of Tour Championship 2025 prize money.
Tour Championship 2025 prize money
The total prize pot will be split between 12 players involved in the competition. Each player will receive a minimum of £20,000 for their participation. The full breakdown:
- Winner: £150,000
- Runner-up: £60,000
- Semi-final: £40,000
- Quarter-final: £30,000
- Round 1: £20,000
- Highest break: £10,000
Total: £500,000
How to watch Tour Championship 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Tour Championship 2025 will be live on ITV4 throughout the course of the week from 1pm and 7pm each day.
You can access ITVX via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
