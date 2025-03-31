These in-form superstars of the game will split a healthy prize pot of £500,000 between them by the end of the week, with the winner set to carve a healthy wedge from that total.

Judd Trump has topped the one-year list with over £1 million earned in prize money from ranking events alone.

Reigning world champion Kyren Wilson boasts just short of £700k, while the defending champion of this competition, Mark Williams, has earned almost £300k for his exploits this season, excluding non-ranking events.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of Tour Championship 2025 prize money.

Tour Championship 2025 prize money

The total prize pot will be split between 12 players involved in the competition. Each player will receive a minimum of £20,000 for their participation. The full breakdown:

Winner: £150,000

Runner-up: £60,000

Semi-final: £40,000

Quarter-final: £30,000

Round 1: £20,000

Highest break: £10,000

Total: £500,000

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to watch Tour Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Tour Championship 2025 will be live on ITV4 throughout the course of the week from 1pm and 7pm each day.

You can access ITVX via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.