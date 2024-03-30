Judd Trump will lead the field into the tournament, which will see the top 12 players on the one-year ranking list compete.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will feature as the guaranteed No.2 seed, while Zhang Anda, Mark Allen, Gary Wilson and Mark Williams are among the other contenders set to do battle at Manchester Central.

Fans will be keen to see how the elite players shape up ahead of the big one at The Crucible in a few weeks time.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Tour Championship 2024.

When is Tour Championship 2024?

The Tour Championship 2024 starts on Monday 1st April 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 7th April 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch Tour Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Tour Championship will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

What is the Tour Championship 2024 prize money?

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the Tour Championship 2024.

We don't have confirmed figures for the 2024 event just yet, though we do know the total pot will stand at £500,000.

That's more than a 30 per cent increase from the £380,000 on offer for the same tournament last year.

However, the tournament has been expanded from eight to 12 players, meaning the additional funds are required to be split between more competitors.

Winner: TBC

Runner-up: TBC

Semi-final: TBC

Quarter-final: TBC

Last 12: TBC

Highest break: TBC

TOTAL: £500,000

