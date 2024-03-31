Tour Championship snooker 2024 schedule: Order of play today (Monday 1st April)
We bring you the Tour Championship 2024 snooker schedule.
The Tour Championship has arrived, with the finest players on the World Snooker Tour in 2023/24 set to duel for glory in Manchester.
Mark Allen and John Higgins kickstart the tournament in style, with a big opening clash which hopefully ignites the competition from the moment it begins.
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump are among the four players handed a bye through the first round due to their ranking, and won't begin their quests until Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
The top 12 players on the one-year ranking list have earned a spot in the competition, with lucrative prizes on offer for going far this week.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Tour Championship 2024.
Tour Championship 2024 schedule: Order of play
All UK time.
Monday 1st April
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
Mark Allen v John Higgins – Session 1
Gary Wilson v Mark Selby – Session 1
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
Mark Allen v John Higgins – Session 2
Mark Williams v Tom Ford – Session 1
Tuesday 2nd April
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
Barry Hawkins v Ali Carter – Session 1
Gary Wilson v Mark Selby – Session 2
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
Barry Hawkins v Ali Carter – Session 2
Mark Williams v Tom Ford – Session 2
Wednesday 3rd April
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
QF4: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Barry Hawkins/Ali Carter – Session 1
QF3: Zhang Anda v Kyren Wilson/Mark Selby – Session 1
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
QF4: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Barry Hawkins/Ali Carter – Session 2
QF2: Ding Junhui v Mark Allen/John Higgins – Session 1
Thursday 4th April
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
QF1: Judd Trump v Mark Williams/Tom Ford – Session 1
QF3: Zhang Anda v Kyren Wilson/Mark Selby – Session 2
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
QF1: Judd Trump v Mark Williams/Tom Ford – Session 2
QF2: Ding Junhui v Mark Allen/John Higgins – Session 2
Friday 5th April
From 1pm and 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
SF2: QF3 winner v QF4 winner
Saturday 6th April
From 1pm and 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
SF1: QF1 winner v QF2 winner
Sunday 7th April
From 1pm and 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
Final: SF1 winner v SF2 winner
How to watch Tour Championship 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Tour Championship will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.
The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.
The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.
