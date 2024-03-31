Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump are among the four players handed a bye through the first round due to their ranking, and won't begin their quests until Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The top 12 players on the one-year ranking list have earned a spot in the competition, with lucrative prizes on offer for going far this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Tour Championship 2024.

Tour Championship 2024 schedule: Order of play

All UK time.

Monday 1st April

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

Mark Allen v John Higgins – Session 1

Gary Wilson v Mark Selby – Session 1

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

Mark Allen v John Higgins – Session 2

Mark Williams v Tom Ford – Session 1

Tuesday 2nd April

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

Barry Hawkins v Ali Carter – Session 1

Gary Wilson v Mark Selby – Session 2

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

Barry Hawkins v Ali Carter – Session 2

Mark Williams v Tom Ford – Session 2

Wednesday 3rd April

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

QF4: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Barry Hawkins/Ali Carter – Session 1

QF3: Zhang Anda v Kyren Wilson/Mark Selby – Session 1

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

QF4: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Barry Hawkins/Ali Carter – Session 2

QF2: Ding Junhui v Mark Allen/John Higgins – Session 1

Thursday 4th April

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

QF1: Judd Trump v Mark Williams/Tom Ford – Session 1

QF3: Zhang Anda v Kyren Wilson/Mark Selby – Session 2

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

QF1: Judd Trump v Mark Williams/Tom Ford – Session 2

QF2: Ding Junhui v Mark Allen/John Higgins – Session 2

Friday 5th April

From 1pm and 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

SF2: QF3 winner v QF4 winner

Saturday 6th April

From 1pm and 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

SF1: QF1 winner v QF2 winner

Sunday 7th April

From 1pm and 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

Final: SF1 winner v SF2 winner

How to watch Tour Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Tour Championship will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

