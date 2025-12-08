Expect quick breaks and plenty of chaos as Snooker Shoot Out returns to the Tower Circus in Blackpool, after a decade's absence, for the 2025 event.

The 10th ranking tournament of the World Snooker Tour season breaks from tradition. Matches are contested over a single frame and the player with the most points after 10 minutes wins.

A shot clock ensures action is fast-paced, while there are a host of other rule changes that make the format unique and offer the world's best a different test on the baize.

2024 winner Tom Ford, who beat Liam Graham 31-28 in last year's final to secure his first ranking tournament triumph, returns to defend his title.

World No. 7 Mark Allen, 2025 Masters champion Shaun Murphy, and world champion Zhao Xintong lead the field in Blackpool.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Snooker Shoot Out 2025.

When is Snooker Shoot Out 2025?

Snooker Shoot Out 2025 starts on Wednesday 10th December and runs until Saturday 13th December.

Snooker Shoot Out 2025 schedule

  • 1st round: Wednesday 10th - Thursday 11th December
  • 2nd round: Friday 12th December
  • 3rd round: Saturday 13th December
  • 4th round: Saturday 13th December
  • Semi-finals: Saturday 13th December
  • Final: Saturday 13th December

How to watch the Snooker Shoot Out 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of Snooker Shoot Out 2025 on TNT Sports.

What is the Snooker Shoot Out 2025 prize money?

Snooker Shoot Out 2025 has a total prize fund of £171,000. Here is the full breakdown:

  • Winner: £50,000
  • Runner-up: £20,000
  • Semi-final: £8,000
  • Quarter-final: £4,000
  • Last 16: £2,000
  • Last 32: £1,000
  • Last 64: £500
  • Last 128: £250
  • Highest break: £5,000
  • Total: £171,000

