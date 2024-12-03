The refreshed format includes 10-minute matches consisting of just one frame each, with a shot clock to keep the pressure on throughout.

Mark Allen triumphed in 2023, though Shaun Murphy stole the headlines earlier in the competition as he became the first and only player to score a 147 maximum in the event's history, an extraordinary occurrence at such pace.

Fans across the globe will be keen to tune in to see whether Murphy – or any other player on the Tour – can emulate his feat this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Shoot Out 2024.

When is the Shoot Out 2024?

The Shoot Out 2024 starts on Wednesday 4th December 2024 and runs until Saturday 7th December 2024.

TV coverage starts at 1pm, into an evening session starting at 7pm.

How to watch the Shoot Out 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Shoot Out 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Shoot Out is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.