Shoot Out snooker on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the Shoot Out 2024 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Snooker Shoot Out has become a mainstay on the World Snooker Tour as players head to Leicester for the latest edition of the rapid-fire competition.
A total of 128 players will be whittled down to 32 in just three days before a chaotic day of action on Saturday will see players sifted down to the final pairing.
The refreshed format includes 10-minute matches consisting of just one frame each, with a shot clock to keep the pressure on throughout.
Mark Allen triumphed in 2023, though Shaun Murphy stole the headlines earlier in the competition as he became the first and only player to score a 147 maximum in the event's history, an extraordinary occurrence at such pace.
Fans across the globe will be keen to tune in to see whether Murphy – or any other player on the Tour – can emulate his feat this week.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Shoot Out 2024.
When is the Shoot Out 2024?
The Shoot Out 2024 starts on Wednesday 4th December 2024 and runs until Saturday 7th December 2024.
TV coverage starts at 1pm, into an evening session starting at 7pm.
How to watch the Shoot Out 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Shoot Out 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The Shoot Out is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.