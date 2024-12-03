Shoot Out 2024 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Wednesday 4th December)
Your daily guide to the Shoot Out 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The Snooker Shoot Out is a departure from the tense, tentative, tactical play we usually associate with the sport, but it's absolutely not lacking as a test of skill, technique and composure.
Reigning champion Mark Allen kicks off the tournament with a clash against Ross Muir, while the likes of Hossein Vafaei, Gary Wilson and Reanne Evans are among the first batch of matches.
Si Jiahui, Xiao Guodong and Ken Doherty are part of the evening session contenders, with a grand total of 32 match-ups throughout the day.
Matches are restricted to one frame each lasting no more than 10 minutes, while shot clock is enforced to keep the game flowing.
Traditionalists may never take to it, but there's no denying the Shoot Out offers something different on the World Snooker Tour, and one thing is for certain: every player in the draw wants to win it.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Shoot Out 2024 daily order of play.
Shoot Out 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.
Wednesday 4th December
Last 128
From 1pm
- Ross Muir v Mark Allen
- Hossein Vafaei v Julien Leclercq
- Jiang Jun v Antoni Kowalski
- Lyu Haotian v Tian Pengfei
- Robert Milkins v Joe Shannon
- Louis Heathcote v Ahmed Aly Elsayed
- Jonas Luz v Paul Deaville
- David Gilbert v David Grace
- Matthew Selt v Ryan Day
- Dean Young v Florian Nuessle
- Fan Zhengyi v Wang Yuchen
- Daniel Boyes v Wu Yize
- Anthony McGill v Sophie Nix
- Aaron Hill v Joel Connolly
- Joe Perry v Gong Chenzhi
- Reanne Evans v Gary Wilson
From 7pm
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Jimmy White
- Zhou Yuelong v Andrew Pagett
- Pang Junxu v Zak Surety
- Haris Tahir v David Lilley
- Jordan Brown v Si Jiahui
- Cheung Ka Wai v Andrew Higginson
- Huang Jiahao v Hammad Miah
- Xiao Guodong v Anthony Hamilton
- Matthew Stevens v Yuan Sijun
- Daniel Womersley v Long Zehuang
- Chris Totten v Duane Jones
- Ian Burns v Ma Hailong
- Joe O'Connor v Sanderson Lam
- Haydon Pinhey v Mitchell Mann
- Noppon Saengkham v Liu Hongyu
- Ashley Carty v Ken Doherty
Thursday 5th December
Last 128
From 1pm
- Mark Selby v Baipat Siriaporn
- Stan Moody v Riley Powell
- Lewis Ullah v Steven Wardropper
- Jackson Page v Manasawin Phetmalaikul
- Mink Nutcharut v Liam Graham
- Zhang Anda v Hatem Yassen
- Sion Stuart v Martin O'Donnell
- Alfie Burden v Ben Woollaston
- Graeme Dott v Ben Mertens
- Bai Yulu v Jamie Clarke
- Vladislav Gradinari v Daniel Wells
- Tom Ford v Xing Zihao
- Robbie Williams v Michael Holt
- Bulcsu Revesz v Farakh Ajaib
- Jimmy Robertson v Liam Pullen
- Barry Hawkins v Shaun Murphy
From 7pm
- Neil Robertson v Simon Blackwell
- Oliver Lines v Allan Taylor
- Stuart Carrington v Dylan Emery
- Mark Davis v Liam Davies
- Iulian Boiko v Jack Lisowski
- Ishpreet Singh Chadha v Amir Sarkhosh
- Mark Joyce v Joshua Thomond
- Ricky Walden v Robbie McGuigan
- He Guoqiang v Stuart Bingham
- Jamie Jones v Rory Thor
- Anton Kazakov v Artemijs Zizins
- Kreishh Gurbaxani v Lei Peifan
- Mostafa Dorgham v Elliot Slessor
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Xu Si
- Joshua Cooper v Jak Jones
- Ali Carter v Chris Wakelin
Friday 6th December
Last 64
From 1pm
- TBC
From 7pm
- TBC
Saturday 7th December
Last 32
From 1pm
- TBC
Last 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final
From 7pm
- TBC
Shoot Out 2024 round dates
- Last 128: Wednesday 4th – Thursday 5th December (all day)
- Last 64: Friday 6th December (all day)
- Last 32: 1pm, Saturday 7th December (morning)
- Last 16: Saturday 7th December (evening)
- Quarter-finals: Saturday 7th December (evening)
- Semi-finals: Saturday 7th December (evening)
- Final: Saturday 7th December (evening)
How to watch Shoot Out 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Shoot Out 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The Shoot Out is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.