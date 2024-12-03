Si Jiahui, Xiao Guodong and Ken Doherty are part of the evening session contenders, with a grand total of 32 match-ups throughout the day.

Matches are restricted to one frame each lasting no more than 10 minutes, while shot clock is enforced to keep the game flowing.

Traditionalists may never take to it, but there's no denying the Shoot Out offers something different on the World Snooker Tour, and one thing is for certain: every player in the draw wants to win it.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Shoot Out 2024 daily order of play.

Shoot Out 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.

Wednesday 4th December

Last 128

From 1pm

Ross Muir v Mark Allen

Hossein Vafaei v Julien Leclercq

Jiang Jun v Antoni Kowalski

Lyu Haotian v Tian Pengfei

Robert Milkins v Joe Shannon

Louis Heathcote v Ahmed Aly Elsayed

Jonas Luz v Paul Deaville

David Gilbert v David Grace

Matthew Selt v Ryan Day

Dean Young v Florian Nuessle

Fan Zhengyi v Wang Yuchen

Daniel Boyes v Wu Yize

Anthony McGill v Sophie Nix

Aaron Hill v Joel Connolly

Joe Perry v Gong Chenzhi

Reanne Evans v Gary Wilson

From 7pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Jimmy White

Zhou Yuelong v Andrew Pagett

Pang Junxu v Zak Surety

Haris Tahir v David Lilley

Jordan Brown v Si Jiahui

Cheung Ka Wai v Andrew Higginson

Huang Jiahao v Hammad Miah

Xiao Guodong v Anthony Hamilton

Matthew Stevens v Yuan Sijun

Daniel Womersley v Long Zehuang

Chris Totten v Duane Jones

Ian Burns v Ma Hailong

Joe O'Connor v Sanderson Lam

Haydon Pinhey v Mitchell Mann

Noppon Saengkham v Liu Hongyu

Ashley Carty v Ken Doherty

Thursday 5th December

Last 128

From 1pm

Mark Selby v Baipat Siriaporn

Stan Moody v Riley Powell

Lewis Ullah v Steven Wardropper

Jackson Page v Manasawin Phetmalaikul

Mink Nutcharut v Liam Graham

Zhang Anda v Hatem Yassen

Sion Stuart v Martin O'Donnell

Alfie Burden v Ben Woollaston

Graeme Dott v Ben Mertens

Bai Yulu v Jamie Clarke

Vladislav Gradinari v Daniel Wells

Tom Ford v Xing Zihao

Robbie Williams v Michael Holt

Bulcsu Revesz v Farakh Ajaib

Jimmy Robertson v Liam Pullen

Barry Hawkins v Shaun Murphy

From 7pm

Neil Robertson v Simon Blackwell

Oliver Lines v Allan Taylor

Stuart Carrington v Dylan Emery

Mark Davis v Liam Davies

Iulian Boiko v Jack Lisowski

Ishpreet Singh Chadha v Amir Sarkhosh

Mark Joyce v Joshua Thomond

Ricky Walden v Robbie McGuigan

He Guoqiang v Stuart Bingham

Jamie Jones v Rory Thor

Anton Kazakov v Artemijs Zizins

Kreishh Gurbaxani v Lei Peifan

Mostafa Dorgham v Elliot Slessor

Alexander Ursenbacher v Xu Si

Joshua Cooper v Jak Jones

Ali Carter v Chris Wakelin

Friday 6th December

Last 64

From 1pm

TBC

From 7pm

TBC

Saturday 7th December

Last 32

From 1pm

TBC

Last 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final

From 7pm

TBC

Last 128: Wednesday 4th – Thursday 5th December (all day)

Last 64: Friday 6th December (all day)

Last 32: 1pm, Saturday 7th December (morning)

Last 16: Saturday 7th December (evening)

Quarter-finals: Saturday 7th December (evening)

Semi-finals: Saturday 7th December (evening)

Final: Saturday 7th December (evening)

How to watch Shoot Out 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Shoot Out 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Shoot Out is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

