Last year's masters was won by Ronnie O'Sullivan, retaining his title after winning the previous three tournaments in 2017, 2018 and 2019 (it was cancelled between 2020 and 2023 due to the Covid pandemic).

However, O'Sullivan faced strong competition in the final from Belgium's Luca Brecel, who will be taking part again this year – could he lift the trophy instead this year? Or could one of the other contenders, such as Mark Allen or Kyren Wilson, take the prize pot? It's all to play for.

But how can viewers in the UK watch the masters, when is it taking place, and how much prize money is available?

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Shanghai Masters 2023.

When is Shanghai Masters 2024?

The Shanghai Masters 2024 starts on Monday 15th July 2024 and runs until Sunday 21st July 2024.

The final will take place on 21st, and could be expected to run long into the evening, as has been the case in previous years.

How to watch Shanghai Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

Luca Brecel of Belgium playing in the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2023 at Shanghai Stadium. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

While coverage will vary between platforms depending on the territory from which viewers are watching, those in the Uk find extensive coverage of the 2024 Shanghai Masters on both Eurosport and discovery+.

As was the case last year, live coverage of the tournament will take place daily from approximately 8am and 1:30pm on Eurosport 1 or 2 every day, while the same coverage will also be shown on discovery+.

That streaming service is available to purchase with or without TNT Sports as part of a bundle deal, with discovery+ Standard costing £6.99 per month and including all live sport on Eurosport.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

What is the Shanghai Masters 2024 prize money?

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England holding the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2023 trophy Zhe Ji/Getty Images

We don't yet know the exact prize pot on offer for the Shanghai Masters, but it is likely to be similar to last year's pot. Here's the full rundown of the prize money available at 2023's Shanghai Masters:

Winner: £210,000

Runner-up: £105,000

Semi-final: £70,000

Quarter-final: £35,000

Last 16: £17,500

Last 24: £10,000

Highest break: £10,000

Total: £825,000

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.