The Scottish Open begins with reigning champion Lei Peifan in need of a confident display at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh.

The Chinese ace suffered a mixed spell before taking this tournament by storm in 2024. However, he failed to use the victory as a launchpad and hasn't made the quarter-finals of any tournament since.

Peifan is up against Iranian Amir Sarkhosh in the opening match on Monday, while compatriots Zhang Anda and Fan Zhengyi also face off in the morning session.

Homegrown hero John Higgins takes to the table on the opening day as well as Gary Wilson, back-to-back champion in 2022 and 2023.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the Scottish Open 2025.

We're keeping this page updated with all the latest times and coverage details throughout the course of the tournament.

Scottish Open snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Coverage on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Monday 15th December

Round 1

From 10am

Lei Peifan (CHN) [1] vs Amir Sarkhosh (IRN) [71]

Zhang Anda (CHN) [12] vs Fan Zhengyi (CHN) [52]

From 1pm

Yuan Sijun (CHN) [29] vs Ben Woollaston (ENG) [35]

Wu Yize (CHN) [18] vs Ian Burns (ENG) [99]

Gary Wilson (ENG) [15] vs Lan Yuhao (CHN) [95]

John Higgins (SCO) [6] vs Antoni Kowalski (POL) [66]

Stuart Bingham (ENG) [19] vs Artemijs Zizins (LAT) [72]

Shaun Murphy (ENG) [10] vs Liu Hongyu (CHN) [57]

Noppon Saengkham (THA) [32] vs Liam Pullen (ENG) [98]

Jak Jones (WAL) [17] vs Matthew Stevens (WAL) [48]

From 7pm

Matthew Selt (ENG) [31] vs Ryan Day (WAL) [33]

Neil Robertson (AUS) [4] vs He Guoqiang (CHN) [49]

Si Jiahui (CHN) [14] vs Mark Davis (ENG) [56]

Joe O'Connor (ENG) [25] vs Stan Moody (ENG) [46]

Stephen Maguire (SCO) [23] vs Chang Bingyu (CHN) [68]

Zhao Xintong (CHN) [2] vs Robert Milkins (ENG) [53]

Tuesday 16th December

Round 1

From 10am

Xiao Guodong (CHN) [8] vs Michael Holt (ENG) [62]

Ali Carter (ENG) [16] vs Zak Surety (ENG) [58]

From 1pm

Tom Ford (ENG) [20] vs Anthony McGill (SCO) [42]

Zhou Yuelong (CHN) [28] vs Sam Craigie (ENG) [84]

Mark J Williams (WAL) [5] vs Ben Mertens (BEL) [63]

Hossein Vafaei (IRN) [24] vs David Grace (ENG) [92]

Barry Hawkins (ENG) [11] vs Jiang Jun (CHN) [118]

David Gilbert (ENG) [22] vs Ashley Hugill (ENG) (a)

Kyren Wilson (ENG) [3] vs Gao Yang (CHN) [96]

Elliot Slessor (ENG) [21] vs Steven Hallworth (ENG) [85]

Mark Selby (ENG) [9] vs Robbie McGuigan (NIR) [81]

From 7pm

Jackson Page (WAL) [30] vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (THA) [41]

Jack Lisowski (ENG) [27] vs Wang Yuchen (HKG) [70]

Chris Wakelin (ENG) [13] vs Oliver Lines (ENG) [61]

Mark Allen (NIR) [7] vs Ishpreet Singh Chadha (IND) [60]

How to watch the Scottish Open 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the Scottish Open on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.