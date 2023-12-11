Scottish Open snooker 2023 schedule: Order of play (Monday 11th December)
We bring you the full Scottish Open 2023 snooker schedule for today.
The Scottish Open will pit some of the world's finest players against one another in the third of four Home Nations Series events.
Snooker Shoot Out champion Mark Allen returns to a more traditional tournament format this week, as he seeks to hunt down glory in more familiar surroundings.
Kyren Wilson, Luca Brecel and John Higgins are among the biggest names on display today as players seek to advance out of the first round.
Judd Trump is the man to beat following victories in the English Open and Northern Irish Open. Nobody has ever won three of the four Home Nations Series tournaments in one season.
Fans across the globe will be keen to see how the top contenders fare as they seek a strong finish to the calendar year.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Scottish Open 2023.
Scottish Open 2023 schedule: Today's order of play
All UK time.
Monday 11th December
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- R1: Kyren Wilson v Mostafa Dorgham
- R1: Robert Milkins v Mark Davis
- R1: Judd Trump v Sydney Wilson
- R2: Anthony McGill v Oliver Lines
From 8pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- R1: Mark Allen v Jamie Jones
- R1: Jack Lisowski v Mohamed Ibrahim
- R1: John Higgins v Oliver Brown
- R2: Alfie Burden v Matthew Selt
Tuesday 12th December
From 1pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
TBC
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
TBC
Wednesday 13th December
From 1pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
TBC
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
TBC
Thursday 14th December
From 1pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
TBC
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
TBC
Friday 15th December
From 1pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
TBC
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
TBC
How to watch Scottish Open 2023 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Scottish Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.
Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 7pm on most days of the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week.
discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Scottish Open.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
