Kyren Wilson, Luca Brecel and John Higgins are among the biggest names on display today as players seek to advance out of the first round.

Judd Trump is the man to beat following victories in the English Open and Northern Irish Open. Nobody has ever won three of the four Home Nations Series tournaments in one season.

Fans across the globe will be keen to see how the top contenders fare as they seek a strong finish to the calendar year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Scottish Open 2023.

Scottish Open 2023 schedule: Today's order of play

All UK time.

Monday 11th December

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

R1: Kyren Wilson v Mostafa Dorgham

R1: Robert Milkins v Mark Davis

R1: Judd Trump v Sydney Wilson

R2: Anthony McGill v Oliver Lines

From 8pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

R1: Mark Allen v Jamie Jones

R1: Jack Lisowski v Mohamed Ibrahim

R1: John Higgins v Oliver Brown

R2: Alfie Burden v Matthew Selt

Tuesday 12th December

From 1pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

TBC

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

TBC

Wednesday 13th December

From 1pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

TBC

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

TBC

Thursday 14th December

From 1pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

TBC

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

TBC

Friday 15th December

From 1pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

TBC

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

TBC

How to watch Scottish Open 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Scottish Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 7pm on most days of the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Scottish Open.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

