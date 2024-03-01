Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 schedule: Order of play (Monday 4th March)
We bring you the full Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 snooker schedule for today.
The World Masters of Snooker will pit the eight finest snooker players in the world against one another in Riyadh this week.
The world's top eight qualified for the inaugural run of the event, though two of them must first advance through a wildcard round.
Lowest-ranked Mark Williams and Ali Carter must face either Omar Alajani of Saudi Arabia or Ali Alobaidli of Qatar in a pair of wild card round showdowns prior to the quarter-finals.
Ronnie O'Sullivan, world champion Luca Brecel, one-year ranking leader Judd Trump and more elite names will be on display.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024.
Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 schedule: Today's order of play
All UK time.
Monday 4th March
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- WC round: Ali Carter v TBC wildcard
From 8pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- WC round: Mark Williams v TBC wildcard
Tuesday 5th March
From 2pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- QF: Mark Allen v Mark Selby
From 4pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- QF: Luca Brecel v Ali Carter/Wildcard
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- QF: Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy
From 9pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- QF: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Williams/Wildcard
Wednesday 6th March
From 2pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- SF: TBC v TBC
From 4pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- SF: TBC v TBC
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- Final: TBC v TBC
How to watch Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+.
Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 6pm on most days of the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week.
discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
