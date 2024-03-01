Lowest-ranked Mark Williams and Ali Carter must face either Omar Alajani of Saudi Arabia or Ali Alobaidli of Qatar in a pair of wild card round showdowns prior to the quarter-finals.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, world champion Luca Brecel, one-year ranking leader Judd Trump and more elite names will be on display.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024.

More like this

Read more: Best snooker players in the world | Best snooker players of all time

Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 schedule: Today's order of play

All UK time.

Monday 4th March

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

WC round: Ali Carter v TBC wildcard

From 8pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

WC round: Mark Williams v TBC wildcard

Tuesday 5th March

From 2pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

QF: Mark Allen v Mark Selby

From 4pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

QF: Luca Brecel v Ali Carter/Wildcard

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

QF: Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy

From 9pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

QF: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Williams/Wildcard

Wednesday 6th March

From 2pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

SF: TBC v TBC

From 4pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

SF: TBC v TBC

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

Final: TBC v TBC

How to watch Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 6pm on most days of the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.