Shaun Murphy clinched the 2023 title with a 10-4 victory over Ali Carter in last year's final. He will not return to defend his title due to his place on the ranking list.

Judd Trump is the one-year ranking leader, tailed by Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is yet to confirm his participation in the event following a string of absences.

Zhang Anda is locked down in the third seed spot, while the likes of Mark Williams, Mark Selby, Mark Allen and Ding Junhui have also made the cut.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Players Championship 2024.

Read more: Best snooker players in the world | Best snooker players of all time

When is Players Championship 2024?

The Players Championship 2024 starts on Monday 19th February 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 25th February 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch Players Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Players Championship will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day, apart from the opening day, which does not feature a morning session.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

Players Championship 2024 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the Players Championship 2024. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £125,000

Runner-up: £50,000

Semi-final: £30,000

Quarter-final: £15,000

Last 16: £10,000

Highest break: £10,000

TOTAL: £385,000

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.