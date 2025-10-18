The Northern Ireland Open takes centre stage this week as the World Snooker Tour arrives in Belfast for the second of the four Home Nation Series tournaments.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is absent following his recent run to the quarter-finals of the Xi'an Grand Prix but there will be no shortage of star power on show at Waterfront Hall.

Defending champion Kyren Wilson, World No. 1 and four-time winner Judd Trump, world champion Zhao Xintong, and Mark Williams, fresh from his record-breaking triumph in China, will all be in action this week.

None will be as popular as Mark Allen, the home favourite, who goes in search of his third title in front of the Belfast crowd.

With the world's best snooker players battling to get their hands on the Alex Higgins Trophy, there should be plenty of action for fans to sink their teeth into – and there will be extensive coverage of the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Northern Ireland Open 2025.

When is the Northern Ireland Open 2025?

The Northern Ireland Open 2025 starts on Sunday 19th October 2025 and runs until Sunday 26th October 2025.

The final – best of 11 frames – will take place on the 26th.

Northern Ireland Open 2025 schedule

Round 1: Sunday 19th October - Tuesday 21st October

How to watch the Northern Ireland Open 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the English Open on TNT Sports.

The first and second rounds, from Thursday to Sunday, will only be shown on discovery+ while from Monday onwards live coverage of the tournament will take place daily from 1pm and 7pm across TNT Sports channels and on discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

What is the Northern Ireland Open 2025 prize money?

The Northern Ireland Open, the second Home Nations Series event, has a total prize fund of £550,400. Here is the full breakdown:

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-finals: £21,000

Quarter-finals: £13,200

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £5,400

Last 64: £3,600

Last 96: £1,000

High Break: £5,000

Total £550,400

