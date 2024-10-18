The World Snooker Tour returns to British soil following the Wuhan Open, and players from across the globe will convene at Waterfront Hall in a duel for glory.

Homegrown hero Mark Allen will aim to put on a show, while Ronnie O'Sullivan is also expected to compete in the tournament despite missing Wuhan.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Northern Ireland Open 2024.

When is the Northern Ireland Open 2024?

The Northern Ireland Open 2024 starts on Sunday 20th October 2024 and runs until Sunday 27th October 2024.

Matches begin from 11am UK time and continue throughout the afternoon at 2pm UK time, into an evening session starting at 8pm UK time.

How to watch the Northern Ireland Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Northern Ireland Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Northern Ireland Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.