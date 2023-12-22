The now infamous 'Macau Five' – Luca Brecel, John Higgins, Mark Selby, Ali Carter and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh – were previously set to revolt to take part in this event back in October, at the expense of the Northern Ireland Open.

However, the Macau Masters was subsequently moved to December to avoid repercussions for the players involved.

None of the 'Macau Five' players will actually feature in China, but the confirmed list is stacked with talent, including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Williams.

That doesn't mean the tournament will be any easier to enjoy, though, unless you happen to be in Macau over the festive period.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about whether you'll be able to watch the Macau Masters 2023.

When is Macau Masters 2023?

The Macau Masters 2023 starts on Tuesday 26th December 2023.

The tournament runs until Friday 29th December 2023, with the final taking place on that day.

Is the Macau Masters 2023 on TV or live stream?

No. The Macau Masters snooker tournament will not be shown live on TV and broadcast via live stream, as confirmed by the World Snooker Tour.

The tournament is unsanctioned by the World Snooker Tour, therefore it cannot be shown in the UK or around the world.

What is the Macau Masters 2023 prize money?

Full prize money for the event has not been confirmed, but the winner will take home a cool £150,000 if they go all the way.

For context, the recent UK Championship top prize was £250,000 and runner-up prize was £100,000, while the Scottish Open top prize was £80,000 earlier in December.

