World class snooker stars jet across to China for the final time in 2025 as they seek to wrestle the International Championship away from last year’s popular homegrown champion.

Ad

Last year’s tournament marked Ding Junhui’s only ranking tournament win since 2019 – and the 15th in his career overall. He will be keen to rediscover his touch in Nanjing this week.

A varied range of players have hoisted trophies in a hotly-contested 2025/26 season, with seven different winners in the last seven tournaments prior to this one.

World No. 1 Judd Trump and one-year leader Neil Robertson are in action, though in-form Mark Williams misses out through illness.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the International Championship 2025.

When is the International Championship 2025?

The International Championship 2025 starts on Sunday 2nd November 2025 and runs until Sunday 9th November 2025.

The final – best of 19 frames – will take place on the 9th.

International Championship 2025 schedule

Round 1: Sunday 2nd – Tuesday 4th November

Sunday 2nd – Tuesday 4th November Round 2: Wednesday 5th November

Wednesday 5th November Round 3: Thursday 6th November

Thursday 6th November Quarter-finals: Friday 7th November

Friday 7th November Semi-finals: Saturday 8th November

Saturday 8th November Final: Sunday 9th November

How to watch the International Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the International Championship on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

What is the International Championship 2025 prize money?

The International Championship has a total prize fund of £825,000. Here is the full breakdown:

Winner: £175,000

Runner-up: £75,000

Semi-final: £33,000

Quarter-final: £22,000

Last 16: £14,000

Last 32: £9,000

Last 64: £5,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £825,000

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.