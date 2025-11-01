The International Championship 2025 begins in Nanjing this weekend with a host of big names in action on the opening day.

Reigning champion Ding Junhui is one of the players set to finish the qualification process in the main arena as he faces David Grace.

Xiao Guodong and Zhou Yuelong are also among the homegrown contingent yet to formally qualify to the main draw, while Judd Trump is also on the slate.

Mark Selby will face Liu Hongyu in Round 2 on Sunday, while the likes of Kyren Wilson must wait until Monday for his tournament to begin.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the International Championship 2025.

We're keeping this page updated with all the latest times and coverage details throughout the course of the tournament.

International Championship snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Coverage on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Sunday 2nd November – Final qualifying round

From 1:30am

Bai Yulu vs Wang Xinzhong

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh vs Xu Jiraui

Zhou Yuelong vs Wang Xinbo

From 6am

Xiao Gudong vs Mahmoud El Hareedy

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Allan Taylor

Zhao Xintong vs Oliver Brown

From 11:30am

Ding Junhui vs David Grace

Judd Trump vs Dylan Emery

Barry Hawkins vs Zhou Jinhao

Sunday 2nd November – Round 2

From 1:30am

Neil Robertson vs Ken Doherty

Mark Williams vs Anthony McGill

Sam Cragie vs Jimmy Robertson

Tom Ford vs Daniel Wells

From 6am

Yuan Sijun vs Ricky Walden

He Guoqiang vs Staurt Bingham

Jiang Jun vs Chris Wakelin

Mark Selby vs Liu Hongyu

From 11:30am

Zhang Anda vs Michal Szubarczyk

Wu Yize vs Lyu Haotian

Martin O’Donnell vs Gary Wilson

Wang Yuchen vs Si Jahui

Monday 3rd November – Round 2

From 1:30am

Ryan Day vs Hossein Vafaei

Oliver Lines vs John Higgins

Xu Si vs Stephen Maguire

David Lilley vs Kyren Wilson

More matches to be added.

How to watch the International Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the International Championship on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

