German Masters 2025 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Wednesday 29th January)
Your daily guide to the German Masters 2025, including order of play and full schedule.
The German Masters takes elite snooker to mainland Europe this week with a number of big names set to continue into the Last 32 today.
Wednesday's slate includes Zhang Anda, Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy at the table throughout the day.
Ding Junhui and Chris Wakelin were the first shock exits from the competition as they fell to Ross Muir and Hammad Miah respectively.
Reigning champion Judd Trump is the favourite to go all the way, but faces inevitably stern competition from the rest of the field.
Fans across the continent and beyond will be excited to see how the first ranking event of 2025 plays out.
RadioTimes.com brings you the German Masters 2025 daily order of play.
German Masters 2025 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.
Wednesday 29th January
Last 32
From 9am
- Ben Woollaston v Barry Hawkins
- Si Jiahui v Xiao Guodong
- Zhang Anda v Robert Milkins
- Jak Jones v John Higgins
- Zhou Yuelong v Kyren Wilson
- Yuan Sijun v Ross Muir
From 2pm
- Ricky Walden v Dylan Emery
- Judd Trump v Joe O'Connor
- Mark Allen v Wu Yize
- Ali Carter v Alexander Ursenbacher
- Hammad Miah v Neil Robertson
From 7pm
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Shaun Murphy
- Luca Brecel v Anthony McGill
- Jimmy Robertson v Aaron Hill
- Tom Ford v Daniel Wells
- Mark Selby v Elliot Slessor
German Masters 2025 round dates
- Last 64: Monday 27th - Tuesday 28th January
- Last 32: Wednesday 29th January
- Last 16: Thursday 30th January
- Quarter-finals: Friday 31st January
- Semi-finals: Saturday 1st February
- Final: Sunday 2nd February
How to watch German Masters 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the German Masters 2025 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The German Masters 2025 is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
