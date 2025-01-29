Ding Junhui and Chris Wakelin were the first shock exits from the competition as they fell to Ross Muir and Hammad Miah respectively.

Reigning champion Judd Trump is the favourite to go all the way, but faces inevitably stern competition from the rest of the field.

Fans across the continent and beyond will be excited to see how the first ranking event of 2025 plays out.

RadioTimes.com brings you the German Masters 2025 daily order of play.

German Masters 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.

Wednesday 29th January

Last 32

From 9am

Ben Woollaston v Barry Hawkins

Si Jiahui v Xiao Guodong

Zhang Anda v Robert Milkins

Jak Jones v John Higgins

Zhou Yuelong v Kyren Wilson

Yuan Sijun v Ross Muir

From 2pm

Ricky Walden v Dylan Emery

Judd Trump v Joe O'Connor

Mark Allen v Wu Yize

Ali Carter v Alexander Ursenbacher

Hammad Miah v Neil Robertson

From 7pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Shaun Murphy

Luca Brecel v Anthony McGill

Jimmy Robertson v Aaron Hill

Tom Ford v Daniel Wells

Mark Selby v Elliot Slessor

Last 64: Monday 27th - Tuesday 28th January

Last 32: Wednesday 29th January

Last 16: Thursday 30th January

Quarter-finals: Friday 31st January

Semi-finals: Saturday 1st February

Final: Sunday 2nd February

How to watch German Masters 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the German Masters 2025 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The German Masters 2025 is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

