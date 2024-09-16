English Open 2024 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Monday 16th September)
Your daily guide to the English Open 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The English Open marks the return of the Home Nations Series in 2024 with a sparkling range of players on display this Monday.
Reigning champion Judd Trump kicks off his tournament with a clash against Liu Hongyu this afternoon. World champion Kyren Wilson takes to the table today, in the same evening session as Shaun Murphy.
Mark Selby, Zhang Anda, Jak Jones, Stuart Bingham and Si Jiahui are among the other big names in action.
Fans will be excited to see the return of traditional format snooker to British soil for the first time in 2024/25.
RadioTimes.com brings you the English Open 2024 daily order of play.
English Open 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.
Monday 16th September
Round 1
From 10am
- Yuan Sijun v Bulcsu Revesz
- Ricky Walden v Mink Nutcharut
- Xiao Guodong v Mitchell Mann
From 1pm
- Mark Selby v Aaron Hill
- Zhang Anda v Mark Davis
- Dominic Dale v Liam Davies
From 3pm
- Judd Trump v Liu Hongyu
- Ryan Day v Fan Zhengyi
- Stuart Bingham v Wu Yize
- Noppon Saengkham v Zak Surety
From 7pm
- Joe O'Connor v Artemijs Zizins
- Si Jiahui v Andrew Pagett
- Jak Jones v Ishpreet Singh Chadha
- Kyren Wilson v David Grace
From 8pm
- Chris Wakelin v Joe Perry
- Pang Junxu v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Shaun Murphy v Jamie Clarke
English Open Snooker Masters 2024 round dates
- Round 1: Monday 16th/Tuesday 17th September
- Round 2: Wednesday 18th September
- Round 3: Thursday 19th September
- Quarter-finals: Friday 20th September
- Semi-finals: Saturday 21st September
- Final: Sunday 22nd September
How to watch English Open 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the English Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The English Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
