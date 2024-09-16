Mark Selby, Zhang Anda, Jak Jones, Stuart Bingham and Si Jiahui are among the other big names in action.

Fans will be excited to see the return of traditional format snooker to British soil for the first time in 2024/25.

RadioTimes.com brings you the English Open 2024 daily order of play.

English Open 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Monday 16th September

Round 1

From 10am

Yuan Sijun v Bulcsu Revesz

Ricky Walden v Mink Nutcharut

Xiao Guodong v Mitchell Mann

From 1pm

Mark Selby v Aaron Hill

Zhang Anda v Mark Davis

Dominic Dale v Liam Davies

From 3pm

Judd Trump v Liu Hongyu

Ryan Day v Fan Zhengyi

Stuart Bingham v Wu Yize

Noppon Saengkham v Zak Surety

From 7pm

Joe O'Connor v Artemijs Zizins

Si Jiahui v Andrew Pagett

Jak Jones v Ishpreet Singh Chadha

Kyren Wilson v David Grace

From 8pm

Chris Wakelin v Joe Perry

Pang Junxu v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Shaun Murphy v Jamie Clarke

Round 1: Monday 16th/Tuesday 17th September

Round 2: Wednesday 18th September

Round 3: Thursday 19th September

Quarter-finals: Friday 20th September

Semi-finals: Saturday 21st September

Final: Sunday 22nd September

How to watch English Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the English Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The English Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

