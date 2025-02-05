There will be a total of 21 regular matches in the league table stage across Tuesday and Wednesday, before two semi-finals and a final to determine the champion on Wednesday evening.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Championship League Invitational 2025 daily order of play.

Championship League Invitational 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on YouTube.

Wednesday 5th February

From 11:00am

Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson

Si Jiahui v Matthew Selt

From 12:30pm

Xiao Guodong v Hossein Vafaei

Kyren Wilson v Mark Selby

From 2:00pm

Judd Trump v Matthew Selt

Mark Selby v Si Jiahui

From 3:00pm

Kyren Wilson v Hossein Vafaei

From 4:30pm

Mark Selby v Xiao Guodong

Si Jiahui v Hossein Vafaei

How to watch Championship League Invitational 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Championship League Invitational tournament will be live and free to air via the Matchroom Multi Sport YouTube channel.

There is a live feed of Table 1 and Table 2, meaning you can tune in for every moment of every match online.

This can be live streamed to smart TVs and smart sticks.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.