Championship League Invitational 2025 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Wednesday 5th February)
Your daily guide to the Championship League Invitational 2025, including order of play and full schedule.
The Championship League Invitational 2025 enters the Winners' Group stage with seven competitors left in the chase.
Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson open the day's play with a blockbuster encounter before Si Jiahui and Hossein Vafaei wrap up the group in the last match before the knockouts.
There will be a total of 21 regular matches in the league table stage across Tuesday and Wednesday, before two semi-finals and a final to determine the champion on Wednesday evening.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Championship League Invitational 2025 daily order of play.
Championship League Invitational 2025 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on YouTube.
Wednesday 5th February
From 11:00am
- Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson
- Si Jiahui v Matthew Selt
From 12:30pm
- Xiao Guodong v Hossein Vafaei
- Kyren Wilson v Mark Selby
From 2:00pm
- Judd Trump v Matthew Selt
- Mark Selby v Si Jiahui
From 3:00pm
- Kyren Wilson v Hossein Vafaei
From 4:30pm
- Mark Selby v Xiao Guodong
- Si Jiahui v Hossein Vafaei
How to watch Championship League Invitational 2025 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Championship League Invitational tournament will be live and free to air via the Matchroom Multi Sport YouTube channel.
There is a live feed of Table 1 and Table 2, meaning you can tune in for every moment of every match online.
This can be live streamed to smart TVs and smart sticks.
