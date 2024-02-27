The Championship League returns for the last two group stages of 2024, with a host of top players still in the mix ready for a shot at the title.

Players are afforded multiple attempts to qualify from each group, with the victors in every group stage being placed in the Winners' Group.

So far, Stuart Bingham, Chris Wakelin, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and John Higgins have qualified for the final stage.

Kyren Wilson has won the most prize money in the tournament so far, but has failed to progress from the group stages after five attempts.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump await in Group 7, meaning those in Group 6 will be determined to advance before the elite stars arrive.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Championship League 2024.

When is Championship League 2024?

The Championship League 2024 started on Tuesday 2nd January 2024 and runs until Wednesday 13th March 2024.

  • Group 1 – 2nd/3rd January
  • Group 2 – 4th/5th January
  • Group 3 – 5th/6th February
  • Group 4 – 7th/8th February
  • Group 5 – 9th/10th February
  • Group 6 – 26th/27th February
  • Group 7 – 28th/29th February
  • Winners' Group – 12th/13th March

How to watch Championship League 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Championship League will be extensively shown on Matchroom.live.

The action will be shown from 11am and 4:30pm each day.

You can access Matchroom.live online with a day pass for £1.99, monthly pass for £5.99 or an annual pass for £49.99.

Championship League 2024 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the Championship League 2024. Here's the full rundown:

Groups 1-7

  • Winner: £3,000
  • Runner-up: £2,000
  • Semi-final: £1,000
  • Frame win (league stage): £100
  • Frame win (play-offs): £300
  • Highest break: £500

Winners' Group

  • Winner: £10,000
  • Runner-up: £5,000
  • Semi-final: £3,000
  • Frame win (league stage): £200
  • Frame win (play-offs): £300
  • Highest break: £1,000

Maximum possible tournament total: £205,000 (if all matches are 3-2)

Minimum possible tournament total: £152,800 (if all matches are 3-0)

