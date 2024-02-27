So far, Stuart Bingham, Chris Wakelin, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and John Higgins have qualified for the final stage.

Kyren Wilson has won the most prize money in the tournament so far, but has failed to progress from the group stages after five attempts.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump await in Group 7, meaning those in Group 6 will be determined to advance before the elite stars arrive.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Championship League 2024.

Read more: Best snooker players in the world | Best snooker players of all time

When is Championship League 2024?

The Championship League 2024 started on Tuesday 2nd January 2024 and runs until Wednesday 13th March 2024.

Group 1 – 2nd/3rd January

Group 2 – 4th/5th January

Group 3 – 5th/6th February

Group 4 – 7th/8th February

Group 5 – 9th/10th February

Group 6 – 26th/27th February

Group 7 – 28th/29th February

Winners' Group – 12th/13th March

How to watch Championship League 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Championship League will be extensively shown on Matchroom.live.

The action will be shown from 11am and 4:30pm each day.

You can access Matchroom.live online with a day pass for £1.99, monthly pass for £5.99 or an annual pass for £49.99.

Championship League 2024 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the Championship League 2024. Here's the full rundown:

Groups 1-7

Winner: £3,000

Runner-up: £2,000

Semi-final: £1,000

Frame win (league stage): £100

Frame win (play-offs): £300

Highest break: £500

Winners' Group

Winner: £10,000

Runner-up: £5,000

Semi-final: £3,000

Frame win (league stage): £200

Frame win (play-offs): £300

Highest break: £1,000

Maximum possible tournament total: £205,000 (if all matches are 3-2)

Minimum possible tournament total: £152,800 (if all matches are 3-0)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.