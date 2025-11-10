Leicester's Mattioli Arena plays host to the 15th edition of the Champion of Champions.

Ad

Sixteen tournament winners from the past year will take to the table at the non-ranking event over the next week in the hope of making it to Sunday's final.

The competitors are split into four groups, with each group's fixtures completed in a day and the group winners progressing to Friday and Saturday's semi-finals.

Ronnie O'Sullivan may be the most decorated player in Champion of Champions history but there is no place for the Rocket at the 2025 event.

That's not to say the tournament is lacking in stars, however, as Mark Williams returns to defend the 2024 title he won in Bolton 12 months ago, while the likes of Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson, Neil Robertson, and Zhao Xintong are also in action.

The good news for snooker fans is that the whole tournament will be available for free on TV and online.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Champion of Champions 2025.

When is the Champion of Champions 2025?

The Champion of Champions 2025 starts on Monday 10th November and runs until Sunday 16th November.

The final – best of 19 frames – will take place on the 16th.

Champion of Champions 2025 schedule

Group 2: Monday 10th November

Monday 10th November Group 3: Tuesday 11th November

Tuesday 11th November Group 1: Wednesday 12th November

Wednesday 12th November Group 4: Thursday 13th November

Thursday 13th November Semi-final 1: Friday 14th November

Friday 14th November Semi-final 2: Saturday 15th November

Saturday 15th November Final: Sunday 16th November

How to watch the Champion of Champions 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans can watch extensive coverage of the Champions of Champions 2025 across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown on ITV4 every day from 1pm (afternoon session) and 7pm (evening session).

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices – from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

What is the Champion of Champions 2025 prize money?

The Champion of Champions has a total prize fund of £440,000. Here is the full breakdown:

Winner: £150,000

Runner-up: £60,000

Semi-final: £30,000

Quarter-final: £22,000

Group runner-up: £17,500

Group semi-final: £12,500

Total: £440,000

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.