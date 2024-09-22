The Welsh star reached the final of the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters, only to be denied by a championship black ball from Judd Trump.

Trump will also be in action this week, joined by Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and more.

The season is starting to find momentum following the English Open, with a number of exciting tournaments over the autumn months set to shake up the ranking lists.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the British Open 2024.

When is the British Open 2024?

The British Open 2024 starts on Monday 23rd September 2024 and runs until Sunday 29th September 2024.

Matches begin from 1pm UK time and continue throughout the afternoon into an evening session starting at 7pm.

How to watch the British Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the British Open will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

