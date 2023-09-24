Barry Hawkins seized the European Masters title, while Shaun Murphy took the Championship League trophy home in July to kick things off.

The British Open will be hosted in Cheltenham in 2023 as Ryan Day aims to defend his title following a remarkable triumph over Mark Allen last year.

The usual cast of stellar snooker players will return to the table this week as they battle for supremacy in the fledgling campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the British Open 2023.

When is British Open 2023?

The British Open 2023 starts on Monday 25th September 2023.

The tournament runs until Sunday 1st October 2023, with the final taking place on that day and potentially long into the evening.

How to watch British Open 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the British Open will be extensively shown across ITV platforms on free-to-air TV.

Live coverage will be shown on ITV4 from 1pm and 7pm on each day of the tournament.

All coverage will also be streamed live on ITVX so you can tune in on a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets.

British Open 2023 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the British Open. Here's the full rundown:

WINNER: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £12,000

Last 16: £8,000

Last 32: £5,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £478,000

