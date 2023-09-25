Ronnie O'Sullivan enters the tournament on the back of his Shanghai Masters triumph over world champion Luca Brecel. The Rocket narrowly toppled his opponent 11-9 in a nail-biting affair.

O'Sullivan, Brecel and Allen form the elite trio atop the world rankings, though Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson are among a bristling chasing pack aiming to muscle in at the summit.

Fans across the nation will tune in to soak up the British Open live on free-to-air TV this year, and we've got all the details on when the top players will take to the table.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the British Open 2023.

British Open 2023 schedule: Today's order of play

All UK time.

Monday 25th September

Round 1 – from 1pm on ITV4 / ITVX

Luca Brecel v Ding Junhui

Judd Trump v Anton Kazakov

Ali Carter v Allan Taylor

Robert Milkins v Jiang Jun

Roll on, roll off matches

Mark Allen v Anthony McGill

Neil Robertson v Jamie Clarke

Mark Williams v Peng Yisong

Gary Wilson v Ahmed Elsayed

Round 1 – from 7pm on ITV4 / ITVX

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jimmy Robertson

Ryan Day v Sean O'Sullivan

Mark Selby v Ben Woollaston

Kyren Wilson v Martin O'Donnell

Roll on, roll off matches

Jack Lisowski v Joe O'Connor

Shaun Murphy v Rebecca Kenna

John Higgins v Long Zehuang

Barry Hawkins v Stan Moody

How to watch British Open 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the British Open will be extensively shown across ITV platforms on free-to-air TV.

Live coverage will be shown on ITV4 from 1pm and 7pm on each day of the tournament.

All coverage will also be streamed live on ITVX, so you can tune in on a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.