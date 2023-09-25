British Open snooker 2023 schedule: Order of play (Monday 25th September)
We bring you the full British Open snooker 2023 schedule for today.
The British Open returns in 2023 with a typically star-studded line-up of players aiming for glory in Cheltenham this year.
Reigning champion Ryan Day clinched victory in 2022 with a 10-7 victory over Mark Allen, but faces an enormous task to repeat the feat here.
Ronnie O'Sullivan enters the tournament on the back of his Shanghai Masters triumph over world champion Luca Brecel. The Rocket narrowly toppled his opponent 11-9 in a nail-biting affair.
O'Sullivan, Brecel and Allen form the elite trio atop the world rankings, though Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson are among a bristling chasing pack aiming to muscle in at the summit.
Fans across the nation will tune in to soak up the British Open live on free-to-air TV this year, and we've got all the details on when the top players will take to the table.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the British Open 2023.
British Open 2023 schedule: Today's order of play
All UK time.
Monday 25th September
Round 1 – from 1pm on ITV4 / ITVX
Luca Brecel v Ding Junhui
Judd Trump v Anton Kazakov
Ali Carter v Allan Taylor
Robert Milkins v Jiang Jun
Roll on, roll off matches
Mark Allen v Anthony McGill
Neil Robertson v Jamie Clarke
Mark Williams v Peng Yisong
Gary Wilson v Ahmed Elsayed
Round 1 – from 7pm on ITV4 / ITVX
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jimmy Robertson
Ryan Day v Sean O'Sullivan
Mark Selby v Ben Woollaston
Kyren Wilson v Martin O'Donnell
Roll on, roll off matches
Jack Lisowski v Joe O'Connor
Shaun Murphy v Rebecca Kenna
John Higgins v Long Zehuang
Barry Hawkins v Stan Moody
How to watch British Open 2023 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the British Open will be extensively shown across ITV platforms on free-to-air TV.
Live coverage will be shown on ITV4 from 1pm and 7pm on each day of the tournament.
All coverage will also be streamed live on ITVX, so you can tune in on a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets.
