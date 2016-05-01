The accident happened during the match between Mark Selby and Marco Fu, which featured the longest frame in the tournament's history. It took one hour and 16 minutes.

No wonder Virgo was miffed.

"I wanted to watch a bit of racing this afternoon. I'll be lucky to watch some f****** Match of the Day," he said, thinking he couldn't be heard by viewers back home.

More like this

Warning: strong language below (obviously).

Snooker production boss Graham Fry said, "It was a mistake and I've spoken to him about it. He's embarrassed and apologetic."

Advertisement

Let's just hope Virgo gets a chance to catch the potentially title-deciding match between Manchester United and Leicester City tonight.