Ireland host Italy in what looks on the face of it like a one-sided affair. Then again, if anyone knows how to get under the hosts’ skins it should be Italy’s wily Irish coach, Conor O’Shea.

Coverage of the opening match of this afternoon's double bill comes from the Aviva Stadium. The Irish have won the past four Six Nations meetings with the Azzurri, including a thumping 63-10 victory at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome last year.