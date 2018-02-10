Six Nations 2018: What time is England v Wales on TV?
Warren Gatland's men will be out for revenge in Twickenham
There was a heart-stopping late try in 2017’s Six Nations Wales v England meeting at the Principality Stadium, as a fluffed clearance gave Owen Farrell the chance to fizz a long, perfectly timed pass to Elliot Daly, who streaked past a flailing Alex Cuthbert to the corner.
Wales hope to bury that memory in the Twickenham turf while England coach Eddie Jones might prefer his team to strike a little earlier than the 76th minute this time. Either way, the rugby fires rarely burn hotter than under this cauldron of a fixture.
What time is England v Wales on TV?
The second match of this year's tournament kicks off at 4.45pm, with live coverage on ITV from 4.20pm.
Where else can I follow the match?
Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live from 4.45pm.