There was a heart-stopping late try in 2017’s Six Nations Wales v England meeting at the Principality Stadium, as a fluffed clearance gave Owen Farrell the chance to fizz a long, perfectly timed pass to Elliot Daly, who streaked past a flailing Alex Cuthbert to the corner.

Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV coverage

Wales hope to bury that memory in the Twickenham turf while England coach Eddie Jones might prefer his team to strike a little earlier than the 76th minute this time. Either way, the rugby fires rarely burn hotter than under this cauldron of a fixture.

What time is England v Wales on TV?

The second match of this year's tournament kicks off at 4.45pm, with live coverage on ITV from 4.20pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live from 4.45pm.

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 11: Nathan Hughes of England is tackled by Rhys Webb of Wales during the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
