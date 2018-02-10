Wales hope to bury that memory in the Twickenham turf while England coach Eddie Jones might prefer his team to strike a little earlier than the 76th minute this time. Either way, the rugby fires rarely burn hotter than under this cauldron of a fixture.

What time is England v Wales on TV?

The second match of this year's tournament kicks off at 4.45pm, with live coverage on ITV from 4.20pm.

More like this

Where else can I follow the match?

Advertisement

Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live from 4.45pm.