Recent Six Nations meetings between England and Ireland have been fairly even, with both sides scoring two wins apiece in the past four encounters. Last year's game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin was a tense affair, with the home side edging it 13-9 and ending England's world-record winning run of 18 consecutive Tests in the process.

Now, of course, Ireland are already Six Nations champions, and could secure their first Grand Slam in nine years. Not bad for a St Patrick's Day humdinger, is it?