Six Nations 2017: What time is Ireland v France on TV?
The second match of the weekend is live on ITV from the Aviva Stadium
Published: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 7:00 am
Irish fly-half Johnny Sexton returns from injury as Ireland look to follow up their big win in Italy by overcoming France in Dublin.
In 2016 France managed to beat Ireland by a single point in a bruising encounter in the rain; Sexton was taken off injured just before France scored the winning try to win 10-9. Can he settle the score this time round?
The match comes immediately after the first tie of the weekend, Scotland v Wales. Watch the game live on ITV this Saturday 25 February.
What time is Ireland v France live on TV?
Match coverage starts at 4.15pm on ITV. Kick-off is at 4.50pm.
Six Nations 2017 fixture list and TV schedule
