The Colombian megastar joined forces with Jennifer Lopez to put on a memorable halftime show during the NFL's showpiece game.

But while 'Hips Don't Lie' and the appearance of a bizarre silver man will no doubt live long in the memory of fans, one moment has truly captured the imagination...

In an unpredictable game full of unexpected moments, what happened next certainly wasn't one of them.

More like this

Within minutes of the incident, the Twitter machine kicked into top gear meme mode.

Advertisement

Expect to see – and hear – much more of this one in the weeks to come...