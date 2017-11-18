The Scots will go into this weekend's matchup with the ever-formidable All Blacks buoyed by the knowledge that their summer 2017 victory over Australia has sent somewhat of a warning out to their rivals.

"It was a big result for them and it hasn't gone unnoticed," Sonny Bill Williams said of the result."It's really put us on the edge of our seats in our preparation knowing that they can knock off the big boys. We're here, we're ready to play but we know we've got a massive challenge."