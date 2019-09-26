The Red Devils were defeated 18-12 by Wigan Warriors in the first qualifier match but have a second shot at reaching the semi-finals in this eliminator showdown.

Castleford Tigers – who scraped into the play-offs on points difference – ousted Warrington Wolves from the competition after a shock 14-12 win in the first eliminator game.

They have earned their place against Salford and will be determined to make the most of their play-off shot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers game on TV and online.

What time is the Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers game?

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 26th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add specific channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV.

Usually, you can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Jackson Hastings has enjoyed an inspirational season for Salford and inspired their eight-game winning run to finish the season.

Hastings turned up against at Wigan despite the result, though he was hampered by a hand to the eye, leaving him “struggling for vision” according to head coach Watson.

The Red Devils’ showdown with the Warriors was one step too far for them, but they will fancy their chances on home soil against a Castleford side they confidently beat and leapfrogged back in June.

Prediction: Salford Red Devils win