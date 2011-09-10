Rugby World Cup: the pundit's view - Sean Fitzpatrick
The ITV pundit and former New Zealand captain gives his views on the forthcoming tournament
Player to watch?
I'm hoping All Black centres Sonny Bill Williams or Ma'a Nonu, but it could be Craig Cooper from Australia, Chris Ashton of England.
Who will win?
Home advantage means you have to look at the All Blacks. If we don't win, we have to make sure we've given it a bloody good shot.
Dark horses?
Expect an upset from one of the second tier teams: Portugal, Georgia, Fiji and Samoa.
Mr Indestructible
Sam Whitelock and Ali Williams in the All Black second row.
World Cup memory
1995 was probably the best World Cup I went to. The teams and the stadiums were fantastic but the thing that makes a WC is the hosts. In 1995 South Africans were one people - passionate about rugby.
